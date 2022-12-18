Csenge Advisory Group Sells 556 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $173.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.19 and a 200 day moving average of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

