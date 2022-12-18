Csenge Advisory Group Sells 721 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Target were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.83.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

