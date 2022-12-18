Csenge Advisory Group Sells 948 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,170,000 after purchasing an additional 394,053 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,317,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

