Csenge Advisory Group Takes $343,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,351.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,021 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $37.30.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.