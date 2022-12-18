Csenge Advisory Group Takes $343,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,351.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,021 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

