Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.

Further Reading

