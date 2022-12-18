Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 474.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $26.79 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.