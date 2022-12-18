Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

WEC stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Guggenheim dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

