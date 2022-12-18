Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

