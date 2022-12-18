Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 128 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,374 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.00. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.