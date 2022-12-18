Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.57.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

