Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

DLR stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

