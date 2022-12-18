Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

NYSE DG opened at $248.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.