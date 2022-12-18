Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dover were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.23. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

