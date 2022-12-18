DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi raised its stake in DTE Energy by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after acquiring an additional 76,809 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 110,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,525,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $115.82 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.



