Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Duke Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

