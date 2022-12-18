Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CAO Alicia Allen Sells 31,985 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Dynatrace Trading Down 1.6 %
Dynatrace stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 387.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
