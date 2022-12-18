Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,641,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 111,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 36.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

