Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,752. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Shares of EW opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

