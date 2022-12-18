Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 81,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average is $149.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

