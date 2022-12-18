Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.