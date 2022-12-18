Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.