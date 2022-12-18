Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Sells $4,896,300.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $303.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.99. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

