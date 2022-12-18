Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Entergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.47.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.15. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

