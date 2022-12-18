Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $7.11 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after buying an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day moving average is $254.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

