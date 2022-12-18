Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.