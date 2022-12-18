EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

