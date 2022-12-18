Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,981 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.58. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 424.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

