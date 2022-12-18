Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 84 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $811.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $810.63 and a 200-day moving average of $726.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.