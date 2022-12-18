Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $584.27 million, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.64. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Calavo Growers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -127.78%.

In related news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Stories

