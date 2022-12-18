Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $529.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

