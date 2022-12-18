Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,276 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

AMPH stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

