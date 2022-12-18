Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.88 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

