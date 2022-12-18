Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vista Outdoor

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Several analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

