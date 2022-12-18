Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 215,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

IIIN stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $477.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

