Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $372.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.79. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $229.04 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

