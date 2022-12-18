Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,570,000 after acquiring an additional 231,567 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,769,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.41. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

