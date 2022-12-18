Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $108.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 258.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.