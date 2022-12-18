Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 6,743.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

UHT stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

