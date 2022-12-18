Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 6,743.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 3.8 %
UHT stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.82.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).
