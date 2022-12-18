Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,620,000 after buying an additional 114,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Universal Trading Down 0.5 %

UVV opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.68. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.27%.

In other Universal news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,728.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UVV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

