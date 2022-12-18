Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.80.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

