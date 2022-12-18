Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

PRAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $32.54 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $244.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

