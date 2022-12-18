Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hilltop by 4.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hilltop by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 30.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 50,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Hilltop by 12.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Hilltop by 74.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $330.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.69 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

