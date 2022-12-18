Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $982,000 in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth about $21,625,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after buying an additional 168,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 151,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after buying an additional 113,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HFWA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $38,903.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,167.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $98,031.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $38,903.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $646,167.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,465 shares of company stock worth $435,869. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.