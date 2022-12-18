Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $19.17 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $773.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $1,894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,402,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $1,894,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,402,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,030 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

