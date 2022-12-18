Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,428 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Coupang by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Coupang by 1,323.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 122,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Coupang by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,703,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 68,335 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coupang by 147.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 138,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

