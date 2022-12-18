Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 46,888 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 56.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at $1,759,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 21.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 586,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 135,483 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at $462,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

TimkenSteel Profile

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $790.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.