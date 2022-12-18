Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 856.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 258.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BCC opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

