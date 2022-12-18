Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,378,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,900 shares of company stock worth $22,778,003 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

