Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,559 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 53.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AxoGen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 48.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $126,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXGN opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.35.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

