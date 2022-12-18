Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,884 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.25.

Masimo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $299.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.